Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng's case adjourned again

SINGAPORE: Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, who has been embroiled in criminal allegations linked to former Transport Minister S Iswaran, has had his case adjourned for another pre-trial conference.

The 79-year-old Malaysian had a pre-trial conference in the State Courts on Tuesday (Jul 8). This hearing, which was not open to the public or media, resulted in another pre-trial conference scheduled for Jul 23.

According to court records, the adjournment was "for parties to file revised papers".

It is unclear what papers these are but the judiciary had previously stated that both sides wished to file further submissions on sentencing. CNA has contacted the Attorney-General's Chambers for more information.

A spokesperson for Ong declined to comment when approached by CNA.