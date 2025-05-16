'Not practical' for ministers to avoid all contact with 'bad persons': Ong Ye Kung, Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: It is impractical for ministers to ensure they never meet - or are photographed with - individuals who may be “bad persons”, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat in a joint statement on Friday (May 16).

Their remarks came after Mr Sng Chia Huat, who also goes by Rich Sng on Facebook, deleted several posts and issued an apology for making false accusations against the two ministers, as well as labour chief Ng Chee Meng.

"It was necessary for us to take legal action against Mr Sng,” said the ministers. "While an individual has the right to disagree with government policies, this does not extend to making baseless accusations against policymakers that impugn their honesty and integrity."

Mr Sng had alleged in social media posts that Mr Ong, Mr Chee and Mr Ng were aware that convicted money launderer Su Haijin had broken the law but chose to condone his actions. All three denied the claims and issued legal letters demanding a public apology, withdrawal of the posts and damages, which they said would be donated to charity.