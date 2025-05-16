'Not practical' for ministers to avoid all contact with 'bad persons': Ong Ye Kung, Chee Hong Tat
The health minister and the transport minister issued a joint statement hours after Facebook user Rich Sng apologised for his posts about their appearance in photos with convicted money launderer Su Haijin.
SINGAPORE: It is impractical for ministers to ensure they never meet - or are photographed with - individuals who may be “bad persons”, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat in a joint statement on Friday (May 16).
Their remarks came after Mr Sng Chia Huat, who also goes by Rich Sng on Facebook, deleted several posts and issued an apology for making false accusations against the two ministers, as well as labour chief Ng Chee Meng.
"It was necessary for us to take legal action against Mr Sng,” said the ministers. "While an individual has the right to disagree with government policies, this does not extend to making baseless accusations against policymakers that impugn their honesty and integrity."
Mr Sng had alleged in social media posts that Mr Ong, Mr Chee and Mr Ng were aware that convicted money launderer Su Haijin had broken the law but chose to condone his actions. All three denied the claims and issued legal letters demanding a public apology, withdrawal of the posts and damages, which they said would be donated to charity.
The ministers noted that political office holders regularly interact with a wide range of people as part of their duties, including at Meet-the-People Sessions, community events and dialogues.
"This is part and parcel of the job," they said. "It is not practical for ministers to ensure they never meet, or have their photos taken with, individuals who may be or potentially may be bad persons.
"The key is we do not do anything wrong in the way we discharge our duties, even as we make ourselves accessible to all segments of society."
In his apology on Friday, Mr Sng said he had taken down the posts. He also offered to perform a total of 300 hours of community service in lieu of paying damages, citing financial hardship after closing his business earlier this year.
The joint statement by the ministers did not address Mr Sng's apology and his offer of community service.
CNA has contacted Mr Ng for comment.