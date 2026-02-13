Reduced PARF rebates may boost sales of new EVs, secondhand cars: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The reduction of rebates for scrapping cars before 10 years could lead to higher sales of electric vehicles (EVs), given the relatively lower impact on their depreciation value compared with internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, analysts say.

It may also boost the secondhand market, they added.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his Budget 2026 speech that the Preferential Additional Registration Fee (PARF), which is given when a car is deregistered before 10 years, would be reduced by 45 percentage points.

The cap would also be lowered from S$60,000 (US$47,400) to S$30,000. These new rates kick in from the next Certificate of Entitlement exercise, which begins on Feb 16.

Analysts told CNA that the move would accelerate the depreciation of all new cars, although ICE cars' values will fall at a faster rate than EVs.

This is because EVs receive up to S$30,000 rebates from the Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) and the Electric Vehicle Early Adoption Incentive (EEAI). This rebate is given upfront at the point of sale.