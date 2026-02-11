Parliament to discuss Nipah virus, Singapore's GDP growth and adoption of autonomous vehicles
There were also questions filed over traffic offences committed by foreign-registered vehicles in Singapore and the haze situation.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s response to recent Nipah virus cases in India’s West Bengal state and Bangladesh, along with the country’s economic growth, will be discussed when parliament sits on Thursday (Feb 12).
Members of Parliament submitted several questions on whether the authorities would ramp up measures against the virus to protect the public.
Besides the Nipah virus situation, other issues on the agenda include Singapore's economic performance, the impact of tariffs and other price pressures, the adoption of autonomous vehicles (AVs) and traffic offences committed by foreign-registered vehicles.
Parliament will address these questions, among others, ahead of the Budget statement to be delivered by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong - who is also the finance minister - at around 3.30pm on Thursday.
MP Joan Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) asked whether the Ministry of Health (MOH) would require health declarations and screening for travellers from high-risk areas at Singapore’s ports of entry, citing the Nipah virus’ high fatality rate.
She also wanted to know if MOH would provide healthcare advisories and information to doctors as well as members of the public.
MP Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied) asked about progress on local research into Nipah virus diagnostic kits and vaccines and whether Singapore has plans to develop Biosafety Level 4 laboratories, which have the highest level of biological safety, for vaccine testing.
He also wanted to know about the grants or subsidies available to local firms to ensure the viability of such research without a commercial market.
The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said last Saturday that it is closely monitoring a reported case of Nipah virus infection in northwest Bangladesh, and that no cases linked to those in India and Bangladesh have been found in Singapore.
India's health ministry said on Jan 27 that there had been two confirmed cases of Nipah virus in West Bengal state since December.
Singapore has progressively stepped up precautionary measures against the virus since Jan 28. Medical practitioners and laboratories are required to swiftly notify CDA of confirmed or suspected cases, while temperature screening has been implemented at air and sea checkpoints for arrivals from affected areas.
The virus has an estimated fatality rate of 40 to 75 per cent, and can cause illnesses ranging from respiratory distress to brain inflammation.
ECONOMY
MPs also filed questions on Singapore's economic performance as well as the impacts of tariffs and other price pressures.
MP He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) asked whether there are estimates of how much of the reported 2025 GDP growth was due to time-limited vouchers and credits that boost consumer spending in the short term.
She also wanted to know whether the government has assessed what the economic growth would have been without such measures, and if so, what are its estimates and assessments.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced on Tuesday that Singapore's GDP grew 5 per cent in 2025, beating its advance estimate of 4.8 per cent.
MP Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) asked about the criteria used by MTI to determine when tariff impacts translate into price pressures for Singaporeans, in particular lower-income households, as well as how often these criteria are reviewed.
This is in light of the baseline 10 per cent tariff imposed by the Trump administration on Singapore since last year, with Mr Yip noting that that exports from the country to the US have fallen by nearly 30 per cent year on year.
SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES
The adoption of autonomous vehicles (AVs) in Singapore and traffic offences by foreign-registered vehicles will also be raised in parliament.
Following an incident in which an AV collided with a road divider in Punggol last month, MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas) asked whether investigators are sufficiently trained to distinguish system faults from human error.
He also wanted to know how would investigation and accountability frameworks be enhanced to protect the workers supervising these systems as Singapore expands its adoption of AVs.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Jan 29 that a review had determined the incident involving a ComfortDelGro-operated self-driving car was due to "manual intervention" by the on-board safety officer.
On the issue of traffic offences committed by foreign-registered vehicles, MP Gho Sze Kee (PAP-Mountbatten) submitted a question over how offending motorists are identified and summoned, especially when they, or the vehicle owner, do not reside in Singapore.
Other questions filed concerned the latest batch of Epstein files and the haze situation. Ms He asked whether the Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs had assessed any potential links or implications for Singapore, including human trafficking and sexual offences involving minors.
MP Christopher de Souza (PAP-Holland-Bukit Timah) asked for the latest assessment of transboundary haze affecting Singapore and whether bilateral and regional measures to mitigate it are being reviewed and strengthened.
Local doctors have reported a surge in respiratory cases as haze continues to persist over parts of Singapore.
Separately, the Tobacco and other matters Bill is set to be introduced.