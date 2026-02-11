Parliament to discuss Nipah virus, Singapore's GDP growth and adoption of autonomous vehicles

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s response to recent Nipah virus cases in India’s West Bengal state and Bangladesh, along with the country’s economic growth, will be discussed when parliament sits on Thursday (Feb 12).

Members of Parliament submitted several questions on whether the authorities would ramp up measures against the virus to protect the public.

Besides the Nipah virus situation, other issues on the agenda include Singapore's economic performance, the impact of tariffs and other price pressures, the adoption of autonomous vehicles (AVs) and traffic offences committed by foreign-registered vehicles.

Parliament will address these questions, among others, ahead of the Budget statement to be delivered by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong - who is also the finance minister - at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

MP Joan Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) asked whether the Ministry of Health (MOH) would require health declarations and screening for travellers from high-risk areas at Singapore’s ports of entry, citing the Nipah virus’ high fatality rate.

She also wanted to know if MOH would provide healthcare advisories and information to doctors as well as members of the public.

MP Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied) asked about progress on local research into Nipah virus diagnostic kits and vaccines and whether Singapore has plans to develop Biosafety Level 4 laboratories, which have the highest level of biological safety, for vaccine testing.

He also wanted to know about the grants or subsidies available to local firms to ensure the viability of such research without a commercial market.

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said last Saturday that it is closely monitoring a reported case of Nipah virus infection in northwest Bangladesh, and that no cases linked to those in India and Bangladesh have been found in Singapore.

India's health ministry said on Jan 27 that there had been two confirmed cases of Nipah virus in West Bengal state since December.

Singapore has progressively stepped up precautionary measures against the virus since Jan 28. Medical practitioners and laboratories are required to swiftly notify CDA of confirmed or suspected cases, while temperature screening has been implemented at air and sea checkpoints for arrivals from affected areas.

The virus has an estimated fatality rate of 40 to 75 per cent, and can cause illnesses ranging from respiratory distress to brain inflammation.