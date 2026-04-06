Parliament to hear three ministerial statements on impact of Middle East war on Singapore

SINGAPORE: The impact of the Middle East conflict on Singapore will be a key focus when parliament sits on Tuesday (Apr 7), with three ministerial statements scheduled to be delivered on the matter.

More than 70 oral and written questions related to the conflict and its fallout have been filed by Members of Parliament. The questions cover issues such as the increase in prices of fuel and electricity, as well as the impact on Singapore's liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and the inflationary effects on businesses and households.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow and Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam are set to address these questions in their ministerial statements.



The impact of the war on Iran has been far-reaching, with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong warning last week of “severe consequences” if Middle Eastern energy sources and supply routes remain constrained for an extended period.

Singapore has convened a ministerial committee to respond to the ongoing Middle East conflict, with Mr Shanmugam appointed as the chair.



Besides focusing on energy disruptions and rising fuel prices, the committee will also look at the wider supply shocks, security, and diplomatic issues arising from the conflict.

On the impact of the Middle East war, MP Hazlina Abdul Halim (PAP-East Coast) asked what the government’s projections on electricity price increases are over the next six to 12 months, as well as what measures are in place to shield households from sudden spikes in electricity prices.

MP Foo Cexiang (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) asked whether there has been any significant impact on sectors besides the oil and gas industry, and what support measures will be implemented to assist businesses facing price and supply challenges.

MP Pritam Singh (WP-Aljunied) wanted to know the government’s contingency plans if there is a disruption in energy supplies or a prolonged period of high energy prices.

Besides the impact of the Middle East conflict on Singapore, other issues on the agenda include telecommunications network disruptions as well as the impact of a US investigation into excess industrial capacity.