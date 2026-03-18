Singtel users report mobile service issues for third straight day

SINGAPORE: Some Singtel users reported issues with the telco's mobile service on Wednesday (Mar 18), the third consecutive day customers have experienced an outage.

As of 6.18pm, there were about 500 reports of a Singtel service outage on Downdetector, which collates status reports from several sources, including users.

The company said in a Facebook post at about 7.30pm that it was aware that some customers might be experiencing some "momentary connectivity issues".

"The matter has been resolved. Please call 1688 if you’re still facing issues," Singtel said.

On Tuesday, some Singtel customers also experienced connectivity issues.

The company said at 11.30am that it "a small number" of customers were affected, before providing an update at 5.08pm stating that services had been restored.

A day before that, thousands of Singtel users reported issues with their mobile service in a disruption that lasted over eight hours.

Singtel earlier said there was no evidence to suggest the incident was a cyber-related event.

In February, Singapore authorities said that all four major telcos were targets of a cyberattack by UNC3886. The attack, which was made public last year, led attackers to gain access to critical systems of Singtel, M1, StarHub and Simba, but no sensitive customer data was lost.

In response to queries from CNA, the Infocomm Media Development Authority said on Monday that it "takes a serious view of any service disruptions and will investigate this incident".

In November 2025, a service outage caused Singtel customers to lose mobile connectivity.