Parliament to discuss school bullying and AI-related risks

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament will discuss stricter anti-bullying measures and emerging risks from artificial intelligence at the next sitting on Tuesday (May 5).

A total of 23 questions have been raised by MPs on tougher disciplinary guidelines for students who engage in bullying, including how schools decide on the disciplinary action taken and what safeguards are in place for caning.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) had announced on Apr 14 that those who engage in bullying could face suspension, caning and lowered conduct grades, under a stricter framework for student misconduct.

MOE also said it will provide more funding for schools to hire additional manpower and to make reporting channels more accessible to tackle the issue.

MP Alex Yeo (PAP-Potong Pasir) wanted to know why caning remains a suitable and effective punishment for upper primary and older boys, and how MOE will ensure safeguards are in place.

MP Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik (WP-Sengkang) asked whether MOE has evaluated the effectiveness of caning in reducing repeated bullying, and what warranted its continued use, amid international research linking corporal punishment to increased aggression and adverse long-term outcomes.

MP He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) wanted to know how schools decide on disciplinary responses, and the measures to ensure such responses are proportionate, student-centred and consistent.

MP Yeo Wan Ling (PAP-Pasir Ris-Punggol) asked if current resources for school counselling are sufficient to deal with bullying, and whether counsellors are equipped to handle online bullying.