Parliament to discuss school bullying and AI-related risks
Labour chief Ng Chee Meng is set to move a motion calling on parliament to affirm that Singapore must not have "jobless growth", even as AI reshapes the economy.
SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament will discuss stricter anti-bullying measures and emerging risks from artificial intelligence at the next sitting on Tuesday (May 5).
A total of 23 questions have been raised by MPs on tougher disciplinary guidelines for students who engage in bullying, including how schools decide on the disciplinary action taken and what safeguards are in place for caning.
The Ministry of Education (MOE) had announced on Apr 14 that those who engage in bullying could face suspension, caning and lowered conduct grades, under a stricter framework for student misconduct.
MOE also said it will provide more funding for schools to hire additional manpower and to make reporting channels more accessible to tackle the issue.
MP Alex Yeo (PAP-Potong Pasir) wanted to know why caning remains a suitable and effective punishment for upper primary and older boys, and how MOE will ensure safeguards are in place.
MP Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik (WP-Sengkang) asked whether MOE has evaluated the effectiveness of caning in reducing repeated bullying, and what warranted its continued use, amid international research linking corporal punishment to increased aggression and adverse long-term outcomes.
MP He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) wanted to know how schools decide on disciplinary responses, and the measures to ensure such responses are proportionate, student-centred and consistent.
MP Yeo Wan Ling (PAP-Pasir Ris-Punggol) asked if current resources for school counselling are sufficient to deal with bullying, and whether counsellors are equipped to handle online bullying.
AI TRANSITION WITH "NO JOBLESS GROWTH" MOTION
MP Ng Chee Meng (PAP-Jalan Kayu) is also set to move a motion calling on parliament to affirm that Singapore must not have "jobless growth", even as AI reshapes the economy.
The motion, titled "An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transition With No Jobless Growth", will call on parliament to "recognise the transformative power of new technologies, especially AI, to drive Singapore’s next phase of economic development".
It will ask parliament to affirm that Singapore’s economic progress must remain inclusive, and to equip and support workers and enterprises to "seize new opportunities and advance together".
The motion also calls on parliament to emphasise that Singapore’s approach to AI-enabled growth "must be anchored in fairness, resilience and opportunity for all".
At the May Day Rally, Prime Minster Lawrence Wong had acknowledged the "massive" impact of AI but pledged that every worker would be protected amid the change.
“I cannot promise that there will be no disruption. Jobs will change. Some will disappear. And the pace of change will be faster than anything we have seen before,” he then said.
“But this I can promise you: as our economy transforms, we will create new and better jobs. We may not be able to protect every job. But we will protect every worker. Because in Singapore, every worker matters.”
MP Saktiandi Supaat (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh), who chairs the Government Parliamentary Committee for Finance and Trade and Industry, Ms Yeo, and Nominated MP Mark Lee, who is a business leader, have supported the labour chief's motion.
AI-RELATED RISKS
MPs also filed questions on the other risks arising from AI.
The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore last month urged companies in Singapore to strengthen cybersecurity measures, citing risks from frontier AI models such as Anthropic’s Mythos.
MP Edward Chia (PAP-Holland-Bukit Timah) asked about such frontier models, and whether the government is reviewing Singapore's current cybersecurity frameworks and safeguards to address these emerging risks.
Mr Saktiandi wanted to know the government's risk assessment over AI models that claim to be advanced enough to steal data or disrupt critical infrastructure, if such risks could become systemic financial risks and if early warning indicators were being developed.
Apart from cybersecurity issues, MP Charlene Chen (PAP-Tampines) asked if safeguards have been introduced, such as longitudinal studies, to monitor the impact of early AI use on students' development of foundational skills, and higher-order thinking and to prevent over-reliance on AI tools.
MP Sylvia Lim (WP-Aljunied) wanted to know whether there has been a growing problem of students creating and circulating AI-generated fake obscene images of their peers in schools and educational institutions, and whether there are guidelines on how such cases will be handled.
Six other Bills are also scheduled for a second reading, among them the Cross-Border Railways (Border Control Co-Location) Bill.