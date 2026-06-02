More than 800 feedback cases a year lodged with NParks over pet parrots as popularity grows in Singapore

MORE THAN A PET

Bird owners know firsthand how neighbour complaints can escalate.



Parrot keeper Felin Seah said authorities have visited her home several times to investigate reports about noise and cleanliness linked to her birds.



“(The officer) asked us to keep our door and windows closed,” said the 45-year-old, whose family subsequently followed the advice.



“But sometimes in the afternoon, I will open the window and the door after I feed them because I need to ventilate the house.”



Ms Seah regularly brings her eight birds outdoors two to three times a week to help them expend energy. She also provides enrichment toys to keep them mentally stimulated.



While some neighbours have complained, she said others enjoy seeing the birds around.



The Parrot Society has seen welfare-related enquiries triple since it was established three years ago and hopes to step up education and outreach efforts.



Among Singapore's most popular pet parrots are lovebirds, conures, cockatiels and budgies.



More serious hobbyists even go for larger parrots like African greys, and various types of macaws and cockatoos.



Dr Jessica Lee, head of avian species programmes and partnerships at Mandai Nature, the conservation arm of Mandai Wildlife Group, said parrots possess traits that many people find appealing.



“They display certain behaviours of affection that you don’t really get from other pets,” said Dr Lee, who is also vice-chair for Asia at the International Union for Conservation of Nature Species Survival Commission's Wild Parrot Specialist Group.



“Parrots belong to a group of birds that are naturally tactile. They like to be touched, they like to cuddle,” she added.



“All these are traits that humans like in the animal that they want to keep as a pet, and so parrots become very popular. On top of the plumage, the ability to vocalise and the tactile behaviour, it also comes to some degree with rising affluence.”