1,800 pest management workers to benefit from sustainable pay rises under Progressive Wage Model

SINGAPORE: The Progressive Wage Model will expand to cover about 1,800 workers in the pest management sector, tripartite partners said on Wednesday (Jul 15).

The move will benefit full-time and part-time pest management workers, as well as licensed vector control technicians, who are Singapore citizens or permanent residents.

The Progressive Wage Model is a wage structure with pay increases that are meant to be sustainable and proportionate to workers' skills enhancement and productivity improvements.

Under the model, employers must pay at least the minimum wage for eligible workers based on their job level, and meet training requirements for workers.

The Progressive Wage Model currently applies to the cleaning, security, landscape, lift and escalator, retail, food services and waste management sectors, as well as two occupations – administrators and drivers. The last time the model was introduced in a new sector was in July 2023 for waste management.

For pest management workers, a tripartite cluster will be set up to develop how the wage model will be implemented, said the Manpower Ministry, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Singapore National Employers Federation in a joint statement.

It will also work to enhance professionalism and the industry's image, and monitor compliance with the model and its impact on the industry.

The cluster will be chaired by Dr Wan Rizal, director in the NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute, and co-chaired by Mr Kung Teong Wah, cluster general manager of two Parkroyal Collection hotels.

The tripartite partners highlighted the essential work done by pest management workers.

They play a key role in safeguarding public health and mitigating vector-borne diseases, and the expansion of the Progressive Wage Model to this sector recognises the expertise and importance of these workers, said Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash.

The tripartite cluster is expected to take at least two years to develop the Progressive Wage Model for the pest management sector, including getting buy-in from stakeholders, he said.

Mr Dinesh noted the use of technology, including drones and sensors, by pest management firms such as EcoSpace, which tripartite partners visited on Wednesday.

“They will be able to expand their business by virtue of the fact that they have got productivity tools that allow them to capture better market share,” he said.

“So we want to create tiers and pathways for our workers to be able to go up the chain to hold better jobs, with training that's required.”

In total, about 159,000 lower-wage workers are expected to be uplifted by the Progressive Wage Model, which was introduced in 2014.

Dr Wan Rizal, who is a Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar GRC, said: "Pest management work requires specialised skills, from detecting pest activities and applying pest control measures, to handling chemicals safely to reduce public health risks.

"With our densely populated built environment including housing estates and food establishments, just to name a few, the job of a pest management worker is critical and demanding."

Adding to this, Mr Melvin Yong, who is assistant secretary-general of NTUC and MP for Radin Mas, said the move is "a meaningful step to raise industry standards and give workers better wages, skills and career prospects".

"I am therefore heartened that pest management workers will now be covered. Their work may not always be visible, but it is essential to public health and a clean, safe living environment," Mr Yong said.

Mr Kung said the tripartite cluster must ensure that the wage requirements take into account business realities, including cost pressures, manpower constraints and productivity levels.

"This will enable employers to support meaningful wage progression for pest management workers while remaining competitive and continuing to deliver quality services," he said.

President of Singapore Pest Management Association Clement Tan said the model will help establish a level playing field that supports fair competition across the sector.

"Collectively, these efforts will contribute to attracting skilled talent and elevating professional standards," he said.