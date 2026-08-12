Pioneer Generation Fund liabilities exceed balance by nearly S$785 million

SINGAPORE: The estimated liabilities of the Pioneer Generation Fund exceeded its balance by nearly S$785 million (US$613 million) as at the end of the financial year on Mar 31, 2025, according to a report by a parliamentary committee looking at the government’s annual revenue and expenditure estimates.

The report by the Estimates Committee, released on Wednesday (Aug 12), also highlighted that the S$10 billion Future Energy Fund has yet to make any expenditure and could be used to support nuclear power infrastructure if Singapore decides to deploy nuclear energy.



The committee, comprising eight Members of Parliament, is tasked to report what economies, improvements in organisation, efficiency or administrative reforms may be effected in the government's budget.

PIONEER GENERATION FUND

The Pioneer Generation Fund was set up in 2014 to fund the Pioneer Generation Package, which includes financial assistance for Singaporeans born on or before Dec 31, 1949, and who acquired citizenship on or before Dec 31, 1986.

In its report - presented to Parliament on Tuesday - the Estimates Committee said it had asked the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to clarify issues relating to the sustainability of the Pioneer Generation Fund, including expected investment returns, future drawdown profiles and whether further top-ups to the fund are needed.

MOF said that the government does not seek to exactly match liabilities on a yearly basis due to the long-term nature of the fund. Instead, it said it would regularly review the estimated liabilities and trends of use to ensure the sufficiency of the fund, and would top up the fund when needed to honour commitments to the Pioneer Generation seniors.

The committee noted in its report that the fund would need to be topped up further, as its estimated liabilities - amounting to S$5,958,895,163 - currently exceed its balance of S$5,174,233,768.

It also noted the government's commitment to topping up the fund where necessary to "honour commitments made to Singaporeans".