Pioneer Generation seniors to get MediSave top-ups of up to S$1,200 in mid-July

SINGAPORE: Pioneer Generation seniors will receive MediSave top-ups ranging from S$300 (US$233) to S$1,200 in mid-July, totalling over S$145 million, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Tuesday (Jun 9).

According to MOF, more than 450,000 Pioneer Generation seniors have benefited from these top-ups since the launch of the Pioneer Generation package in 2014.

MediSave can be used to pay the premiums for MediShield Life, CareShield Life, ElderShield and other MediSave-approved insurance plans. It can also be used to cover medical expenses such as hospitalisation, day surgeries and certain outpatient treatments.

The annual MediSave top-ups are provided in addition to the annual goods and services tax (GST) voucher - MediSave top-ups for eligible Singaporeans aged 65 and above.

Singaporeans born before or in 1934 will get S$1,200, while those born from 1935 to 1939 will receive S$700.

Singaporeans born from 1940 to 1944 will get S$500 and those born from 1945 to 1949 will receive S$300.

"Pioneers who were born earlier receive larger MediSave top-up amounts as they typically have lesser savings than younger members of the Pioneer Generation, and may need more help with their annual MediShield Life premiums," said the ministry.

The top-up will be automatically credited to eligible seniors’ MediSave accounts.

Pioneer Generation seniors who have registered their mobile numbers with Singpass before Jun 1 will be notified via SMS by Jun 15 of the top-up amount they are eligible for.

The rest will receive the notification letters by the end of June.

"These annual MediSave top-ups will continue to keep MediShield Life premiums affordable for all pioneers," said MOF.

"Older pioneers born before or in 1934 will continue to see their MediShield Life premiums fully covered. Younger pioneers born between 1935 and 1949 will have about two-thirds of their MediShield Life premiums covered," the ministry added.