Singapore platform operators warn of longer delivery times following tighter laws on mobility aids
The speed limit for personal mobility aids (PMAs) will be reduced from 10kmh to 6kmh from Jun 1, 2026.
SINGAPORE: Food delivery platform operators warned on Friday (Feb 6) that their delivery riders may take longer to complete orders following the tighter restrictions on personal mobility aids (PMAs).
A law taking effect from Jun 1, which reduces the speed limit for personal mobility aids (PMAs) from 10kmh to 6kmh, was passed in Parliament on Wednesday, with size restrictions also applied to public paths.
The new rules also require the users of mobility scooters to obtain a certificate of medical need.
Replying to CNA queries, Grab said on Friday that while it recognises that the restrictions were designed to enhance footpath safety and to stem the misuse of PMAs by able-bodied individuals, some delivery riders who rely on PMAs may be affected.
“While Grab does not have a time limit for delivery-partners to complete the order, the slower speed limit will mean they will take longer to deliver an order over the same distance currently, and complete fewer orders for the same amount of time they spend working on the platform,” said a Grab spokesperson.
“We will closely monitor the impact of these changes as they are rolled out. Where needed, we will review our processes and make adjustments to help delivery-partners navigate the changes.
“We also seek consumers’ understanding that delivery timings may be affected in some cases during the transition, and we will do our best to minimise any impact while continuing to provide a safe and reliable service.”
Foodpanda Singapore's director of logistics Ervin Lim said that rider and pedestrian safety would remain the priority, even if operational adjustments were required.
“We continue to optimise customers’ delivery expectations while striking a balance between safety and reliability,” he said in response to CNA queries.
“With any policy shift, there will be an adjustment period, and Foodpanda is focused on managing this transition carefully to minimise friction for riders, customers and the wider community.”
Grab said the new medical certification requirement may raise questions for some of its delivery-partners, and that it would work closely with authorities and unions to provide guidance on next steps.
Delivery partners who do not have the required certification will not be able to select “PMA” as an option from Jun 1, said the Grab spokesperson.
Foodpanda will begin collecting medical certification from its PMA users and verifying eligibility via the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) OneMotoring platform.
“Delivery partners who are not eligible to continue using a PMA before Jun 1, 2026, will be reclassified as walkers, allowing them to continue delivering on the platform,” said Mr Lim.
“This approach is consistent with existing practices, such as requiring riders using power-assisted bicycles to provide proof of completing the Mandatory Theory Test. Our current focus is on guidance and transition support, to minimise sudden disruption to our delivery partners’ livelihoods.”
CNA has also reached out to Deliveroo for comment.