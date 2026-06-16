PM Wong to take part in ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan, Russia

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Kazan, Russia, for the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit from Jun 17 to Jun 18, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Tuesday (Jun 16).

The summit marks the 30th anniversary of the ASEAN-Russia dialogue partnership and the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations, PMO said in its statement.

"At the summit, ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and Russia will discuss ways to take forward their strategic partnership, and to strengthen cooperation across key areas including energy, connectivity, education and culture," it added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host ASEAN leaders at a gala concert and dinner. They will also take part in a plenary session and a working lunch.

As part of the summit programme, the Russian president is also expected to meet separately with ASEAN leaders.

Then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took part in the last summit via video conference in 2021. He also attended the summit in Sochi in 2016.

Despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ASEAN has continued to engage Russia, such as through the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum.

Singapore remains the only ASEAN member that has imposed sanctions on Russia. It announced the sanctions in February 2022, days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

The measures include export controls on items that can be used directly as weapons in Ukraine, as well as financial measures targeting Russian banks, entities and activities in Russia, as well as fundraising activities for the Russian government.

Mr Wong will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

In his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be the Acting Prime Minister.