Commonwealth offers new ways of cooperation that can benefit Singapore: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The Commonwealth offers new ways of cooperation – from trade to climate response – that can benefit Singapore, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Saturday (Oct 26).
Mr Wong added that as an open and vulnerable country in a new global environment, Singapore is doubling efforts to strengthen links with nations everywhere, such as through the 56-member group.
He was speaking to local media after wrapping up his first Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).
The theme for this year’s summit, which took place in the Samoan capital Apia, was “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth”.
While the Commonwealth is diverse, Mr Wong said it shares a common heritage, as the member states speak mostly English and have similar legal systems.
“In our discussions, we have been thinking about how we can make use of that commonality that we share amongst ourselves to find new ways to trade and invest, to strengthen these linkages, to make it easier for businesses to interoperate and to emerge as a stronger block of countries.
"And I think there's a lot of benefit in doing so, especially at this time when the world is becoming more fragmented,” he said.
Tackling climate change was also a topic that dominated talks.
It is key on the Commonwealth agenda, with many members being island states, such as Singapore and host Samoa. Such countries are susceptible to extreme weather events and rising sea levels.
This year’s CHOGM was also the first time it was held in a Pacific nation.
“We all face challenges like climate change and biodiversity loss, which demand collective action. I emphasised the importance of upholding rules-based multilateralism, especially for small states like Samoa and Singapore,” said Mr Wong in a Facebook post.
“It was encouraging to hear many leaders echo these concerns and aspirations for the Commonwealth. It is also apt that under Samoa’s Chairmanship, we are adopting the Commonwealth Ocean Declaration to protect the ocean and marine environment, and foster cooperation in areas like the blue economy.”
The Commonwealth Ocean Declaration, which was adopted on Saturday, calls on all member nations to “protect and restore the ocean in the face of severe climate change, pollution and impacts related to over-exploitation”.
Key aspects of the declaration include protection of at least 30 per cent of the ocean and restoring at least 30 per cent of degraded marine ecosystems by 2030, as well as the reduction of emissions from global maritime shipping.
“The Commonwealth aiga (family) is a shining example of the value that rules-based multilateralism can bring, especially to small island States like ours,” said Mr Wong.
“Singapore looks forward to collaborating closely with the Commonwealth to build a secure, inclusive, and resilient future for all.”