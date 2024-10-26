Commonwealth offers new ways of cooperation that can benefit Singapore: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The Commonwealth offers new ways of cooperation – from trade to climate response – that can benefit Singapore, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Saturday (Oct 26).

Mr Wong added that as an open and vulnerable country in a new global environment, Singapore is doubling efforts to strengthen links with nations everywhere, such as through the 56-member group.

He was speaking to local media after wrapping up his first Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The theme for this year’s summit, which took place in the Samoan capital Apia, was “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth”.

While the Commonwealth is diverse, Mr Wong said it shares a common heritage, as the member states speak mostly English and have similar legal systems.

“In our discussions, we have been thinking about how we can make use of that commonality that we share amongst ourselves to find new ways to trade and invest, to strengthen these linkages, to make it easier for businesses to interoperate and to emerge as a stronger block of countries.

"And I think there's a lot of benefit in doing so, especially at this time when the world is becoming more fragmented,” he said.