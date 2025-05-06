PM Wong thanks Teo Chee Hean, Heng Swee Keat for their service to Singapore as they retire from politics

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (May 6) thanked Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat for their contributions to Singapore as they retire from politics.

In a Facebook post, Mr Wong said Mr Heng and Mr Teo were "two giants of public service", and he thanked both of them for their "immense contributions" to the nation.

"Their decades of service have helped build the strong foundations that my team and I now stand on, as we chart the way forward for Singapore," Mr Wong added.

In his post, Mr Wong shared valedictory letters he had written to Mr Teo and Mr Heng.

Mr Teo and Mr Heng announced their retirements from politics on Apr 23, which was Nomination Day for the recently concluded General Election.

SENIOR MINISTER TEO

In his letter to Mr Teo, Mr Wong thanked him for his "lifetime of service" to Singapore.

Mr Wong said that his contributions, particularly in the areas of defence, climate action, diplomacy and security, have "left an indelible mark" on the country.

Mr Wong noted that Mr Teo, who started out as a navy officer in 1972, had dedicated his entire 53-year career to safeguarding and advancing the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans.

Mr Teo later rose through the ranks in the Republic of Singapore Navy and eventually left the armed forces as Chief of Navy in 1992 to enter politics.

"This dedication to the nation continued throughout your political career, 16 years of which were spent at the Ministry of Defence in various capacities," said Mr Wong.

"As Minister for Defence from 2003 to 2011, your visionary leadership was pivotal to the third-generation transformation of the Singapore Armed Forces."

Beyond strengthening military capabilities, Mr Teo also fostered strong ties between Singapore and its defence partners during his time at the Ministry of Defence.

Mr Teo worked with counterparts to establish the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus – or ADMM-Plus – in 2010. It has since become a major platform for security cooperation and dialogue between ASEAN member states and eight partner countries, said Mr Wong.

Mr Teo moved to the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2011, and he helped to transform the Home Team by accelerating its integration of technology to speed up and strengthen police and civil defence responses.

That same year, he was also appointed as Coordinating Minister for National Security. In this role, he took on the critical task of ensuring that Singapore's external and domestic security strategies were well-integrated and forward-looking.

Mr Wong also mentioned Mr Teo's time at the Ministry of Education, saying that Mr Teo "made a lasting impact on generations of young Singaporeans" as he "drove bold and necessary reforms to prepare Singapore for a knowledge-based economy".

When he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and later Senior Minister, Mr Teo brought his wealth of experience and sharp strategic mind to bear on critical national issues, Mr Wong said.

Mr Wong added that Mr Teo "represented Singapore with distinction on the global stage" as he furthered the country's relations with key partners.

One example of this was when he oversaw the establishment of Singapore's third government-to-government project, in Chongqing, as the co-chair of the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation with China.

Mr Wong also described Mr Teo as a "trusted mentor" to new People's Action Party (PAP) Members of Parliament, instilling in them a deep sense of duty and service.

Mr Teo was first elected in the 1992 Marine Parade GRC by-election, before moving to contest in Pasir Ris GRC during the 1997 general election. He was re-elected there five times, a feat which Mr Wong described as a clear testament to the residents' trust in him.

"When I entered politics in 2011, you were already a seasoned leader. I have benefited greatly from your generous guidance and wise counsel," said Mr Wong.

"Once again, my deepest appreciation for your unwavering service and dedication to our nation and our people. I wish you and your family every happiness and fulfilment in your next phase of life," he added.