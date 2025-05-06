PM Wong thanks Teo Chee Hean, Heng Swee Keat for their service to Singapore as they retire from politics
"Their decades of service have helped build the strong foundations that my team and I now stand on, as we chart the way forward for Singapore," said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as he thanked the outgoing leaders.
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (May 6) thanked Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat for their contributions to Singapore as they retire from politics.
In a Facebook post, Mr Wong said Mr Heng and Mr Teo were "two giants of public service", and he thanked both of them for their "immense contributions" to the nation.
"Their decades of service have helped build the strong foundations that my team and I now stand on, as we chart the way forward for Singapore," Mr Wong added.
In his post, Mr Wong shared valedictory letters he had written to Mr Teo and Mr Heng.
Mr Teo and Mr Heng announced their retirements from politics on Apr 23, which was Nomination Day for the recently concluded General Election.
SENIOR MINISTER TEO
In his letter to Mr Teo, Mr Wong thanked him for his "lifetime of service" to Singapore.
Mr Wong said that his contributions, particularly in the areas of defence, climate action, diplomacy and security, have "left an indelible mark" on the country.
Mr Wong noted that Mr Teo, who started out as a navy officer in 1972, had dedicated his entire 53-year career to safeguarding and advancing the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans.
Mr Teo later rose through the ranks in the Republic of Singapore Navy and eventually left the armed forces as Chief of Navy in 1992 to enter politics.
"This dedication to the nation continued throughout your political career, 16 years of which were spent at the Ministry of Defence in various capacities," said Mr Wong.
"As Minister for Defence from 2003 to 2011, your visionary leadership was pivotal to the third-generation transformation of the Singapore Armed Forces."
Beyond strengthening military capabilities, Mr Teo also fostered strong ties between Singapore and its defence partners during his time at the Ministry of Defence.
Mr Teo worked with counterparts to establish the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus – or ADMM-Plus – in 2010. It has since become a major platform for security cooperation and dialogue between ASEAN member states and eight partner countries, said Mr Wong.
Mr Teo moved to the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2011, and he helped to transform the Home Team by accelerating its integration of technology to speed up and strengthen police and civil defence responses.
That same year, he was also appointed as Coordinating Minister for National Security. In this role, he took on the critical task of ensuring that Singapore's external and domestic security strategies were well-integrated and forward-looking.
Mr Wong also mentioned Mr Teo's time at the Ministry of Education, saying that Mr Teo "made a lasting impact on generations of young Singaporeans" as he "drove bold and necessary reforms to prepare Singapore for a knowledge-based economy".
When he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and later Senior Minister, Mr Teo brought his wealth of experience and sharp strategic mind to bear on critical national issues, Mr Wong said.
Mr Wong added that Mr Teo "represented Singapore with distinction on the global stage" as he furthered the country's relations with key partners.
One example of this was when he oversaw the establishment of Singapore's third government-to-government project, in Chongqing, as the co-chair of the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation with China.
Mr Wong also described Mr Teo as a "trusted mentor" to new People's Action Party (PAP) Members of Parliament, instilling in them a deep sense of duty and service.
Mr Teo was first elected in the 1992 Marine Parade GRC by-election, before moving to contest in Pasir Ris GRC during the 1997 general election. He was re-elected there five times, a feat which Mr Wong described as a clear testament to the residents' trust in him.
"When I entered politics in 2011, you were already a seasoned leader. I have benefited greatly from your generous guidance and wise counsel," said Mr Wong.
"Once again, my deepest appreciation for your unwavering service and dedication to our nation and our people. I wish you and your family every happiness and fulfilment in your next phase of life," he added.
DPM HENG
In his letter to Mr Heng, Mr Wong expressed his thanks for his "extensive contributions" to Singapore.
Mr Wong noted that Mr Heng had dedicated his "entire working life" to serving Singapore and Singaporeans.
The prime minister mentioned that Mr Heng first served as a police officer and later joined the Administrative Service, where he held key positions, including as the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Mr Heng then joined politics, where he brought "rigour and dedication" to every role he served, "mastering every policy detail and working tirelessly to shape a better future for Singapore", Mr Wong said.
As Minister for Education, Mr Heng "believed deeply in nurturing the full potential of every child, regardless of their starting point", Mr Wong said.
It was under his leadership that the ranking of secondary schools was abolished and subject-based banding piloted. He also guided planning to create more degree places for Singaporeans, which resulted in the Singapore Institute of Technology becoming the country's fifth autonomous university.
Mr Wong highlighted Mr Heng's vision for Singapore to become a learning society, and under his leadership, SkillsFuture was introduced, launching a national movement for lifelong learning.
As Minister for Finance, Mr Heng was "a steady and trusted steward" of Singapore's fiscal resources, the prime minister said.
Mr Wong noted that Mr Heng had to make tough decisions, such as raising the Goods and Services Tax to ensure sustainable revenues. He, however, also designed a comprehensive Assurance Package which ensured that middle- and lower-income households would not be impacted by the increase.
When COVID-19 struck, Mr Heng delivered five Budgets to save lives and livelihoods and prepare Singapore to emerge stronger from the crisis, Mr Wong said.
"Your calm leadership, grace under pressure, and concern for ordinary Singaporeans provided stability and reassurance for the nation in those uncertain times," Mr Wong added.
Mr Heng also played a key role in upgrading Singapore's economy to create good opportunities for all Singaporeans, Mr Wong said.
Mr Heng also strengthened Singapore's ties with international partners to access new economic opportunities.
Thanks to his contributions, Singapore has a more vibrant research and innovation ecosystem that works not only on its own challenges but also on global problems like climate change and ageing, Mr Wong said.
The prime minister added that Mr Heng was a dedicated MP with a "bold and imaginative" approach to community building.
"Throughout your career, you consistently upheld the ethos of service above self. In 2018, when the 4G team unanimously chose you to be our leader, you accepted this responsibility," said Mr Wong, referring to the PAP's fourth-generation team.
"But after COVID-19 delayed the transition, you selflessly stepped aside to let the team choose a younger leader with a longer runway."
"I only wish that our partnership could have been longer. You have been a steadfast comrade and cherished friend," the prime minister added.
Mr Wong noted that while he and Mr Heng joined politics at the same time, Mr Heng was his senior, and he was always generous with his advice and mentorship.
"It has been a privilege to serve alongside you in the Ministries of Education and Finance, in our fight against COVID-19, in Cabinet and in politics more broadly," Mr Wong said, rounding off his letter.
"On behalf of all Singaporeans, thank you for your many years of dedicated service to Singapore and our people. I wish you good health, joy and peace in your retirement."