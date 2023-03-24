China's rise needs to be met with 'give and take' on all sides, says Singapore's PM Lee

SINGAPORE: The rest of the world needs to recognise that the China of today is not what it was before, and accept that it now plays a bigger role on the global stage, said Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (Mar 24).

Cooperation and adjustment from both sides is essential because the world can ill afford conflict - especially between China and the United States, he added.

The Prime Minister spoke about relations between Beijing and other countries, including Singapore, in an interview with broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) for its Leaders Talk programme, which aired at 9.30pm on Friday.

In a full interview transcript issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Lee said China must also reconsider arrangements that worked when it was a smaller economy, and recalibrate its own position.

CCTV's reporter had asked how China's rise could be better accommodated globally, given that some countries have reacted differently - with some perceiving a threat.

Noting China's growth from accounting for 2 to 3 per cent of global trade to a current 15 to 20 per cent, Mr Lee said: "From a dispassionate point of view, it is good that 1.4 billion people have much better lives now."

China is now much more prosperous, with a greater contribution to the world economy and a larger voice in international affairs, he added.

"But from an operationalising point of view, how do we make this transformation work without generating tensions and misunderstandings and difficulties which can create new problems which will be very hard to resolve?" Mr Lee asked.

"That needs a lot of statesmanship, a lot of give and take."