PM Lee’s National Day message to be broadcast on Aug 8

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s National Day Message will be broadcast on Tuesday (Aug 8).

Mr Lee will deliver his message in English.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will speak in Mandarin.

Minister for Social and Family Development and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli will deliver the message in Malay.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam will speak in Tamil.

The first broadcast, in English, will air on CNA at 6.45pm, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press release on Thursday.

The Malay broadcast on Suria will be at 8.30pm, followed by the Mandarin broadcast on Channel 8 and Capital 958 at 8.45pm.

The Tamil broadcast will run at 9pm on Vasantham and Oli 968.

The National Day Message in the four official languages will also be available on the PMO website and its YouTube channel after the first broadcasts.

