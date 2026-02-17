PM Wong congratulates Bangladesh's new PM Tarique Rahman on election victory

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Feb 17) congratulated Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman following the "decisive victory" of his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the country's general election last week.

The BNP won the Feb 12 election in a landslide, securing a two-thirds majority in parliament.

The son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and President Ziaur Rahman, Mr Rahman was sworn in as the prime minister on Tuesday.

"I wish to convey my warmest congratulations on your decisive victory in the Bangladesh general elections on Feb 12, 2026," said Mr Wong in a letter to Mr Rahman.

"The strong mandate you received reflects the confidence and trust that the people of Bangladesh have placed in you to take the country forward."

In his congratulatory letter, Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said that Singapore and Bangladesh enjoy "a warm and long-standing relationship built on a strong foundation of mutual respect and people-to-people ties".

He noted that there is "significant potential" to deepen and expand collaboration between the two countries in trade and investment, port management, digitalisation and capacity building.

"I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the friendship between our countries. Singapore will continue to support Bangladesh in its development journey," said Mr Wong.

"I wish you the very best of health and every success in your new role. I look forward to meeting you soon," he added.