Bangladesh's PM-in-waiting dedicates win to those who 'sacrificed for democracy'

DHAKA: Bangladesh's prime minister-in-waiting Tarique Rahman called Saturday (Feb 14) for all to remain united and dedicated his sweeping win to those who "sacrificed for democracy".

Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won a landslide victory in the elections on Thursday, the first since a deadly 2024 uprising ousted the iron-fisted rule of Sheikh Hasina.

The BNP alliance won 212 seats, compared with 77 for the Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance, according to the Electoral Commission.

"Our paths and opinions may differ, but in the interest of the country, we must remain united," Rahman said in his first speech since the election.

"I firmly believe that national unity is a collective strength, while division is a weakness."

Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman, 67, had initially alleged "inconsistencies and fabrications" in the vote, but earlier on Saturday, he conceded, and said he would "serve as a vigilant, principled, and peaceful opposition".

Hasina's Awami League party was barred from taking part.