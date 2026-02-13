Bangladesh’s democratic reset? Voters back reforms but return old guard to power

Bangladesh appears to have turned a democratic corner, holding what observers describe as its most free and credible election in recent memory on Thursday (Feb 12).

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a landslide victory, while a parallel referendum on constitutional reforms also looks set to pass.

Yet, analysts say the outcome underscores a paradox: voters endorsed change, but returned a familiar political dynasty to power.

A DECISIVE MANDATE

For much of Bangladesh’s young democracy, only a handful of its elections have been widely regarded as free and fair. Others were overshadowed by violence and claims of electoral fraud.

But Thursday's polls appear to signal a break from that troubled past.

Latest counts in a vote seen as the South Asian nation's first truly competitive election in years gave the BNP and its allies at least 212 of the 299 seats up for grabs, according to local TV channels.

The opposition Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies won 70 seats.

“This is the first free and fair election in Bangladesh since 2008 and that's really significant,” said Vishnu Padmanabhan, Asia correspondent at publication The Economist.

“The fact that there were no major incidents … the voter turnout was solid at around 60 per cent … and that Jamaat has accepted defeat … are all signs suggesting that people, on the whole, are ready to embrace democracy in Bangladesh.”