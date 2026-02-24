LTA impounds 19 non-compliant active mobility devices in one-day operation

LTA said this was why it developed a portable device that could detect illegal modifications by testing an AMD’s top speed even while it is stationary.

Since it was first deployed in November 2025, the devices have contributed to the detection of more than 100 offences and the impoundment of 30 non-compliant devices, it added.

About 20 per cent of these impounded devices could have evaded detection if the speed measurement devices had not been used.

In 2025, LTA seized around 900 non-compliant AMDs and detected about 900 offences relating to them.

Those convicted of using non-compliant AMDs may be fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,886) or jailed up to six months or both. Repeat offenders can be fined a maximum of S$20,000 or jailed up to 12 months or both.

PMDs and power-assisted bicycles must also comply with UL2272 and EN15194 safety standards respectively, with LTA noting that there were 49 fires involving AMDs last year.

"Common illegal AMD modifications include replacing electrical parts such as the battery and motor hub with third-party or non-original components." it said. "Such changes would void the device’s safety certification and significantly increase the risk of fire."

LTA added that there were around 90 offences involving retailers in 2025, warning that "such alterations put both device users and the public at risk".