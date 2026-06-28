Singapore police trialling mounted cameras on K-9 unit dogs

On Wednesday (Jun 24), journalists waited as Nero, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois, searched for a civilian who had hidden himself in a room.

The scene unfolded in real time on a handheld monitor outside the room, and officers from the Special Operations Command used the live video and audio footage to assess the layout of the room, detect potential threats and see who Nero was barking at when he found the hidden civilian.

Through the system, which was strapped to Nero’s back with an adjustable harness, they could tell the hostage to stay where they were and wait for the police.