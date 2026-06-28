Singapore police trialling mounted cameras on K-9 unit dogs
When the dogs spot a hostile person, officers can use the live camera feed to immediately confirm if they are armed.
SINGAPORE: The four-legged, furry members of the Singapore Police Force may soon become the first roving cameras on the ground during an emergency.
As part of an ongoing trial, the dogs of the police K-9 unit have been training with camera systems mounted on their backs to provide officers with greater situational awareness during public security incidents.
On Wednesday (Jun 24), journalists waited as Nero, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois, searched for a civilian who had hidden himself in a room.
The scene unfolded in real time on a handheld monitor outside the room, and officers from the Special Operations Command used the live video and audio footage to assess the layout of the room, detect potential threats and see who Nero was barking at when he found the hidden civilian.
Through the system, which was strapped to Nero’s back with an adjustable harness, they could tell the hostage to stay where they were and wait for the police.
After they secured the civilian, the officers let Nero investigate the next corner, where he found a hostile person.
When the man tried to attack Nero and escape, he bit the man’s arm and refused to let go.
Watching the confrontation from the view from Nero’s back, the officers swooped in to detain the suspect.
“Our police K-9 dogs are deployed to locate hiding subjects in buildings and open areas," said Superintendent Jerlyn Tan, deputy commanding officer of the K-9 unit.
"With a camera mounted on the dog, our officers will see a live view of the premises and any potential threats before moving in.
“This provides our officers with greater situational awareness to respond more effectively during public security incidents.”
For example, when the dogs spot a hostile person, officers from the Police Tactical Unit can use the camera feed to immediately confirm if they are armed, which significantly improves tactical decision-making in high-stakes situations, said the police in a media factsheet.
The handler can also monitor the dog's behavioural cues, which can indicate where the hostages may be during search operations.
The camera system also includes thermal imaging capability, which means officers can see human heat signatures through the handheld monitor.
This may be useful in search operations where people are hidden in confined spaces, behind structures or other physical barriers, said SPF in the factsheet.
Infrared light-emitting diodes, which can capture clear footage in dark environments without emitting visible light, are built into the system. This ensures the dog’s position is not compromised, said the police.
The microphone also allows two-way communication between the officers and a person, allowing the police to relay specific instructions or warnings.