More than 1,000 Singapore Catholics gather at Memorial Mass for Pope Francis

SINGAPORE: What was meant to be a day of celebration turned solemn for Ms Samantha Pereira. Just three hours before she was due to be baptised, she heard the news that Pope Francis had died.

"We were a bit shocked, but I'm so grateful that I'm able to partake in this after I was baptised," said Ms Pereira, 62.

On Tuesday afternoon (Apr 22), Ms Pereira joined more than 1,000 Catholics at the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd for a Memorial Mass in honour of the late pontiff.

The turnout exceeded the church's 900-seat capacity. While elderly attendees were given priority to sit inside, many others stood outside in the sweltering afternoon heat to watch a livestream of the Mass.

Pope Francis died on Monday from a stroke and "irreversible" heart failure. He was 88.

MORE THAN JUST A POPE

Among the mourners was Ms Elizabeth Tang, 26, who was at work when she heard the news from her boss. She said she felt a mixture of sadness and hope.

“Even though he has passed away, it's not the end of the story. He's passing over to a new life,” said Ms Tang, who works in community services.

Others, like Ms Li-Shann Low, 27, said Pope Francis had always reminded Catholics to remember the “least, last and lost” in society.

“In his 12 years of being a pope, he has really been a model of Christ's love for all of us,” she said.