Woman taken to hospital after her power bank catches fire on train at Admiralty MRT station
Passengers were also asked to disembark from the train and board another following the incident.
SINGAPORE: A woman was taken to hospital on Monday (Mar 16) after her power bank caught fire on a train at Admiralty MRT station.
Passengers were also asked to disembark from the train and board another following the incident.
Responding to queries from CNA, SMRT said on Tuesday that the emergency communication button (ECB) was activated on a northbound train at Admiralty station on the North-South Line at around 3pm on Monday over the incident.
"Our station staff responded promptly and established that a commuter's power bank had caught fire," said SMRT president Lam Sheau Kai on Tuesday.
"The fire was put out quickly by the commuter, and staff attended to the situation upon arrival."
A video of the incident shows the woman stamping on the flaming power bank on the floor of the train as other commuters look on.
The fire is eventually extinguished, with the charred remains of the power bank still emitting smoke.
Mr Lam said that first aid was rendered to the commuter, who was then taken to Woodlands Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force. No other injuries were reported.
"For everyone's safety, all commuters were asked to disembark and board the next train. The affected train was subsequently moved to the depot for further checks," he added.
Last year, a passenger’s power bank caught fire on an MRT train as it arrived at Raffles Place station along the East-West Line. It was put out by station staff members with a fire extinguisher.
"We would like to remind commuters to ensure their power banks have proper safety protection features and are in good condition to reduce the risk of such incidents," said Mr Lam.