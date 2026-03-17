Woman taken to hospital after her power bank catches fire on train at Admiralty MRT station

SINGAPORE: A woman was taken to hospital on Monday (Mar 16) after her power bank caught fire on a train at Admiralty MRT station.

Passengers were also asked to disembark from the train and board another following the incident.

Responding to queries from CNA, SMRT said on Tuesday that the emergency communication button (ECB) was activated on a northbound train at Admiralty station on the North-South Line at around 3pm on Monday over the incident.

"Our station staff responded promptly and established that a commuter's power bank had caught fire," said SMRT president Lam Sheau Kai on Tuesday.

"The fire was put out quickly by the commuter, and staff attended to the situation upon arrival."