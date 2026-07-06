PPP founder Goh Meng Seng steps down as party chief; Stephanie Tan leaves PSP
Mr William Lim Lian Chin has been elected as the People’s Power Party's new secretary-general following the completion of its central executive committee renewal plan.
SINGAPORE: People's Power Party (PPP) founder Goh Meng Seng has stepped down as secretary-general, while Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Stephanie Tan has left her party, a year after being co-opted into PSP's top decision-making body.
PPP announced via a social media post on Monday (Jul 6) that Mr Goh and Mr Derrick Sim had decided to step down as secretary general and chairman respectively as part of a renewal plan. Both men have also left the central executive committee.
Mr William Lim Lian Chin has been elected as the party's new secretary-general.
"The party thank them for their past contributions and leadership with great gratitude," said PPP.
"The party under the new leadership will continue to strive on in providing Singaporeans a real voice of truthful concerns and contribute towards the robust development of democracy for Singapore."
Mr Goh had been the secretary-general of PPP since its formation in 2015.
First entering politics under the Workers’ Party banner, Mr Goh contested Aljunied GRC in the 2006 general election as part of a five-member team.
He later joined the National Solidarity Party and became its secretary-general, contesting in Tampines GRC for the party in the 2011 general election before founding the PPP in 2015.
In the last general election in 2025, all PPP candidates lost their election deposits after failing to garner at least 12.5 per cent of the vote, having received only 0.43 per cent of the vote in Tampines GRC and 10.2 per cent in Ang Mo Kio GRC.
"DIFFERENCES IN OPINION"
Separately on Monday, Ms Tan said she was leaving PSP due to "differences in opinion".
"It has been such a fulfilling journey and while I remain hopeful to continue contributing to Singapore, it will no longer be through PSP due to differences in opinion in the direction of the party," Ms Tan wrote on Facebook.
"I would like to express my utmost gratitude to every PSP volunteer and member, ex- or present, who has helped and guided me in one way or another in the past three years."
Ms Tan, who joined PSP in August 2023, contested Pioneer SMC at the 2025 General Election, winning 34.55 per cent of the vote against Mr Patrick Tay of the People's Action Party in her electoral debut.
"For all who had trusted in me as a candidate for Pioneer SMC in GE2025, whether as a voter or as a volunteer who came to fight alongside my team in the General Elections, thank you for your support, love and encouragement," she said.
In her post, Ms Tan thanked PSP founder Tan Cheng Bock for "understanding and respecting" her decision. "You set the example not just by what you say, but by what you do, even when no one is looking," she said.
Ms Tan was co-opted into PSP's CEC in July 2025 as part of the party's leadership renewal, which also saw Dr Tan step down as party chairman.
Ms Tan said she would take some time to evaluate her next steps.
"It is important to me that I remain true to my original purpose and I’m excited to find out what lies ahead," she said.