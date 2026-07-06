PPP founder Goh Meng Seng steps down as party chief; Stephanie Tan leaves PSP

SINGAPORE: People's Power Party (PPP) founder Goh Meng Seng has stepped down as secretary-general, while Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Stephanie Tan has left her party, a year after being co-opted into PSP's top decision-making body.

PPP announced via a social media post on Monday (Jul 6) that Mr Goh and Mr Derrick Sim had decided to step down as secretary general and chairman respectively as part of a renewal plan. Both men have also left the central executive committee.

Mr William Lim Lian Chin has been elected as the party's new secretary-general.

"The party thank them for their past contributions and leadership with great gratitude," said PPP.

"The party under the new leadership will continue to strive on in providing Singaporeans a real voice of truthful concerns and contribute towards the robust development of democracy for Singapore."

Mr Goh had been the secretary-general of PPP since its formation in 2015.

First entering politics under the Workers’ Party banner, Mr Goh contested Aljunied GRC in the 2006 general election as part of a five-member team.

He later joined the National Solidarity Party and became its secretary-general, contesting in Tampines GRC for the party in the 2011 general election before founding the PPP in 2015.

In the last general election in 2025, all PPP candidates lost their election deposits after failing to garner at least 12.5 per cent of the vote, having received only 0.43 per cent of the vote in Tampines GRC and 10.2 per cent in Ang Mo Kio GRC.