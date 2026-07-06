People’s Power Party founder Goh Meng Seng steps down as party chief

SINGAPORE: People’s Power Party (PPP) Secretary-General Goh Meng Seng has stepped down from his position as part of the opposition party's leadership renewal, it announced on Monday (Jul 6).

Mr William Lim Lian Chin has been elected as the party's new secretary-general following the completion of its central executive committee renewal plan, PPP said in a Facebook post.

Former party chairman Derrick Sim also stepped down from his post and the central executive committee.

“The party thank them for their past contributions and leadership with great gratitude,” said the PPP.

“The party under the new leadership will continue to strive on in providing Singaporeans a real voice of truthful concerns and contribute towards the robust development of democracy for Singapore.”

Mr Goh had been the secretary-general of the PPP since its formation in 2015.

First entering politics under the Workers’ Party (WP) banner, Mr Goh contested Aljunied GRC in the 2006 general election as part of a five-member team.

He later joined the National Solidarity Party and became its secretary-general, contesting in Tampines GRC for the party in the 2011 general election before founding the PPP in 2015.

In the last general election in 2025, all PPP candidates lost their election deposits after failing to garner at least 12.5 per cent of the vote, having received only 0.43 per cent of the vote in Tampines GRC and 10.2 per cent in Ang Mo Kio GRC.