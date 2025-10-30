Educators question why preschool cook who molested toddlers had so much contact with children

SINGAPORE: A former preschool cook who molested three toddlers should never have been assigned childcare duties in the first place, early childhood educators said, raising concerns about staffing practices across the preschool sector.

Teo Guan Huat, 61, pleaded guilty on Monday (Oct 27) to three counts of molesting girls aged two or younger. Between May and November 2023, he molested the victims two to three times a week during naptime, under the guise of patting them to sleep.

His regular duties went beyond typical kitchen responsibilities. Teo escorted children to another teacher for showers, laid out mattresses at naptime, and helped put children to sleep – tasks that educators said should have raised immediate concerns.

A former preschool principal who gave her name as Ms Lin, 37, said she was “really disgusted” to learn of this case.

“Cooks and cleaners do not have ‘children’ cast in their JD (job description) at all,” she said, adding that it is a “red flag” for the cook to be helping with toilet and naptime duties in the first place.

Mrs Iswari Ferrier, principal of Tots Town Preschool, said non-teaching staff are typically limited to their job scope.

“They're not trained to handle the child. They're trained for their specific role in the school. So we should not officially take them out of their boundary and then put them with the kids,” she said.

For the cook to be involved in caring for young children is a “bad staffing plan”, she added.

ECDA told CNA that non-programme staff members such as cleaners and cooks can be deployed to assist educators with the care and supervision of children, but must first be approved as "programme helpers".

The Early Childhood Development Centres Regulations and Code of Practice require programme staff to supervise non-programme staff during such assistance. Programme staff must practice active supervision to ensure the safety and well-being of children.

In this case, the cook was not approved to be a programme helper and should not have been allowed to assist teachers during routine care, ECDA said.

The preschool was fined S$26,200 in May 2024 for multiple breaches of the regulations. Its name cannot be published due to a gag order.