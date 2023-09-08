'Protection for myself': Preschool teachers say mandatory CCTVs help prevent misunderstandings

SINGAPORE: Making closed-circuit television cameras mandatory at preschools is not only good for children and parents, but benefits teachers too, early childhood educators told CNA.

The issue of having CCTVs in preschools has been in the spotlight since videos of alleged abuse at two Kinderland centres emerged last week.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said last week that CCTVs will be mandatory at all preschools and government-funded early intervention centres from Jul 1 next year.

The footage would be an "objective and reliable source of evidence" in the event of any incidents, ECDA said, adding that the move is part of a regular review of security and safety measures.

When asked about CCTV cameras being made mandatory, preschool educator Anita Kaur said: "I love it. It's about time to protect the teachers."

The senior teacher at Presbyterian Preschools Services' centre in Ang Mo Kio said many teachers work hard and genuinely care for the children in their care, and the footage can help to clear up misunderstandings with parents. "Most teachers are comfortable with having that," the 52-year-old said.

A teacher who wanted to be known as Ms Chua, 32, said the centre she works in already has CCTV cameras.

“I feel that it’s a good move, I don’t feel defensive or anything,” she said, noting that there are no cameras in areas like the toilet or rooms that are only for teachers.

“In common areas where I am teaching or running lessons, I think CCTV will also be, in a way, protection for myself,” said Ms Chua, who has worked as an early childhood educator for seven years.