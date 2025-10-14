Introducing a preschool voucher scheme alone may increase fees without improving accessibility or quality: MSF

SINGAPORE: Implementing a voucher scheme alone in the preschool sector may result in fees increasing without improving accessibility or quality, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua said on Tuesday (Oct 14)

He was responding to an adjournment motion by the Workers' Party's (WP) Kenneth Tiong, where the Aljunied Member of Parliament proposed ways to achieve fairer and more diverse preschool education.

One of these was per-child subsidies in the form of preschool vouchers that parents can use at licensed preschool centres, in place of direct operator grants.

The WP had, in its party manifesto ahead of the 2025 General Election, proposed that vouchers be given to parents to be applied to childcare or preschool fees, as an alternative to subsidies.

On Tuesday, Mr Tiong noted media reports of preschool closures over the past few years, including the Red SchoolHouse @ Toh Tuck which allegedly did not pay its employees after it shuttered in May.

Mr Tiong said independent operators were being squeezed by those under schemes by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) - which received significant funding and preferential allocation to Housing and Development Board sites - and Ministry of Education kindergartens which had the "full backing of the national budget".

"In this environment, even church kindergartens, who have been operating for decades, paying zero rent to use church premises, are also shutting down, halving from over 200 centres 10 years ago to over 100 today. As one operator told me: 'Even zero rent also cannot survive'," Mr Tiong said.

He added that the method of direct operator subsidies has inadvertently created a "deeply distorted market" where independent operators are "trapped".

Operator-level subsidies are largely implemented through direct fiscal transfers. On the Ministry of Social and Family Development end, these are only available to operators under ECDA schemes, he noted.

"On the MOE Kindergarten side, this comes directly from the MOE national budget. This is a direct transfer to these chosen government-supported operators, and no one else," he said.

As a result of subsidies, independent operators face dwindling enrolment and increased competition for talent.