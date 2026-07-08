Over 850 fewer spots in Phase 2A of 2026 Primary 1 registration exercise

SINGAPORE: One primary school will not be accepting any children of alumni in this year’s Primary 1 registration exercise – Canossa Catholic Primary School.

According to data released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (Jul 8), there are 867 fewer spots in Phase 2A across all primary schools.

MOE cut the Primary 1 intake for most schools earlier this year in view of significantly falling student cohort sizes in 2027 and the coming years.

At the time, MOE said the cuts would minimise the need for school mergers or relocations and maintain a good geographical spread of primary schools for students across Singapore.

Canossa Catholic Primary School, which has 120 spaces in total, saw 61 students apply in Phase 1, which is for students whose siblings are currently in the school.

With 60 spaces reserved for Phases 2B and 2C, it means there is no open spot in Phase 2A, which is predominantly for children of alumni.

Children whose parents are staff members at the school, or members of the school advisory or management committee, also come under this phase.

Those who attended an MOE kindergarten under the purview of and located within the primary school can also apply under Phase 2A.

The school combined with Canossian School in 2025 to become a mainstream primary school designated to support pupils with moderate to significant hearing loss who can go through the national primary curriculum and use the oral approach.

Last year, it had 19 open spots in Phase 2A.

Compared to 2025, there were 1,460 fewer spots available in 2026 overall. Of the 179 primary schools in Singapore, 61 cut their intake but 12 schools increased the number of spaces.

The school with the next fewest spots available in Phase 2A is Pasir Ris Primary School, which can take in 17 students in Phase 2A. It had its total vacancies reduced from 180 to 150 in 2026.

The most oversubscribed school in last year's Phase 2A, Gongshang Primary School, has 124 available places for Phase 2A this year, compared with 67 in 2025.

The school added 40 more spots to its overall 2026 intake.

Nanyang Primary, which is often oversubscribed in Phase 2A, has 125 spots open to students in Phase 2A, down from 144 in 2025. It had cut its 2026 intake from 390 to 360.

Applications for Phase 2A will start at 9am on Thursday and will close at 4.30pm on Friday. The results will be released on Jul 17.