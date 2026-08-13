As it happened: Pritam Singh struck off rolls

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh was struck off the rolls on Thursday (Aug 13) after the Three Judges on Thursday (Aug 13) decided on the disciplinary action initiated by the Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc).



This follows his conviction for giving false evidence under oath.

Apart from being a Member of Parliament for Aljunied GRC, Mr Singh was also a non-practising lawyer.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon presided over the hearing, alongside Justice Kannan Ramesh and Justice See Kee Oon.

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