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As it happened: Pritam Singh struck off rolls
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Singapore

As it happened: Pritam Singh struck off rolls

The Court of Three Judges decided on the disciplinary sanction for Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh following his conviction for giving false evidence under oath.

As it happened: Pritam Singh struck off rolls

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh (second from right) arrives at the Supreme Court, Aug 13, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

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13 Aug 2026 09:28AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2026 11:02AM)
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SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh was struck off the rolls on Thursday (Aug 13) after the Three Judges on Thursday (Aug 13) decided on the disciplinary action initiated by the Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc).

This follows his conviction for giving false evidence under oath.

Apart from being a Member of Parliament for Aljunied GRC, Mr Singh was also a non-practising lawyer.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon presided over the hearing, alongside Justice Kannan Ramesh and Justice See Kee Oon.

Read the highlights:

Source: CNA/sz

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Pritam Singh Law Society of Singapore
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