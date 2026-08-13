Pritam Singh's disbarment marks likely end of long-running Raeesah Khan saga, say analysts

WHAT THE SAGA SYMBOLISES

The long-running saga started in August 2021 after Ms Khan told parliament a false anecdote about accompanying a sexual assault survivor to a police station where officers mishandled the case. She admitted this to Mr Singh a few days later.

Ms Khan doubled down on the falsehood in an October parliament sitting, before admitting to lying in November 2021. The COP set up to investigate her heard evidence from Mr Singh and other WP leaders and cadres in December 2021.

After a trial, a court found Mr Singh guilty of lying under oath when he told the COP that he had wanted her to come clean, and fined him S$14,000 (US$10,900). His appeal was dismissed in December 2025.

SMU’s Asst Prof Ong said the takeaway from the five-year-long affair was that upholding honesty is important even if it comes at some cost.

He expressed hope that on both sides of the aisle, parliament can continue doing its best to serve Singaporeans and tackle the challenges of the day.

He also said what Ms Khan did was wrong, even though she had been trying to draw attention to “the important issue of how society, including those in authority, treats those who have experienced (or claim to have experienced) sexual offences”.

“I trust and hope that, as the ‘saga’ involving MPs comes to an end, Singaporeans will continue to bear in mind and consider this and other important matters with concern, carefulness, and rigour,” he said.

Independent political observer Dr Felix Tan said many Singaporeans were “probably ready to move on” from the episode.

“That said, there will inevitably be some who see the entire episode as having become unnecessarily politicised or politically charged. Ultimately, much will depend on how the public views the proportionality of the outcome.”

Dr Mustafa said there was obvious “political fatigue” with regard to Mr Singh’s case, and that it was “time for this chapter to be closed, and for other chapters to be opened”.

POLITICAL IMPACT ON MR SINGH

Given that Mr Singh, a non-practising lawyer, has been focused on his political service, the disbarment is not expected to affect his career and income, and his attention going forward will be on the WP and his constituents, said Dr Mustafa.

SMU’s Assoc Prof Tan said that Singaporeans have long come to their own views on the saga and its protagonists, including the WP and the People’s Action Party.

“The public has very much decided on (Mr Singh) so I don’t see today’s case affecting him in any significant way. To be sure, it is another reputational hit and damaging to his political brand, which he would rather not have,” said the law don.

He added that for the WP, the “silver lining of being the leading opposition party has been one constant since the saga began”.

“The WP still maintains its cachet as the only viable opposition party for now and that means the impact of this long-drawn saga is somewhat cushioned.

“The WP will have to be even more careful not to be involved in another political blunder for this parliamentary term”, he added.

Independent observer Dr Tan noted that Mr Singh continues to command considerable support and respect among his supporters and constituents.

The entire saga is unlikely to fundamentally change that, he said.

