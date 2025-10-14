Pritam Singh accepts WP statement on Noor Deros could have been clearer; says didn't want to draw attention to a 'nobody'

ASYMMETRY OF INFORMATION

The WP chief also said there was an “asymmetry of information”.

“The government has a perspective which is far broader than a small political party. And my point is if it is serious enough, in the minister’s words, for the prime minister to take a measure, such as stopping campaigning halfway to clarify a point, I don’t think it’s too difficult to reach out in the national interest to get that clarification also from all political parties, as one Singapore. I hope the minister can consider this in future,” he said.

Mr Singh was referring to an Apr 26 press conference that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called in the middle of hustings to reject attempts to bring race and religion into politics.

Rebutting this, Mr Shanmugam said: “If there is any asymmetry of information, it is that the Workers’ Party had all the information, because neither the government nor the PAP met with Mr Deros.

“Until today, I don’t know what was said. I only know what he reports as having been said. And I know that nothing has been said by the Workers’ Party about what transpired, other than that no promises, commitments or agreements were made.”

Mr Shanmugam continued that “even with that asymmetry of information”, it was clear that what Mr Noor did was “unacceptable”.

He noted that Mr Singh “knew enough” to issue a “clear and unequivocal rejection” when Parti Islam Se-Malaysia’s (PAS) politicians tried to interfere in the election.

“He is, as Mr Low (Thia Khiang) described him, a politician who understands politics. He was able to do that after the prime minister called for a clear rejection. He never did that and the Workers’ Party never did that about Deros,” said the minister, referring to Mr Singh’s predecessor as WP chief.

Mr Shanmugam also said that as “a good politician, meaning a politician who understands politics”, then “the lack of clear response, a vague response, must have been a deliberate choice based on a calculation of interest”.

The minister also said the government would consider Mr Singh’s suggestion for the government to reach out to political parties directly if the matter is serious enough.

But he also said: “If you want the government to tell you what to do and what not to do in the middle of the elections, the government is also mindful of being seen to interfere with individual political parties. So we need to be mindful of that, because it can be politicised.

“Maybe Mr Singh is welcoming of a phone call to say, ‘this is not on’. But I can imagine a number of other political parties might say you are trying to threaten me in the middle of a general election. So we need to be very careful.”