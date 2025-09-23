Deputy Speaker role won't mean speaking up less in parliamentary debates: Xie Yao Quan

SINGAPORE: Mr Xie Yao Quan was humbled and "a little surprised" by his nomination for the role of Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

As a second-term legislator, he is relatively new to the House, the 40-year-old admitted in an interview with CNA on Monday (Sep 22) after his election to the role.

He has since come to see his nomination as a reflection of Singapore's refreshed legislature, which has a record number of 32 new MPs this term.

"That reflects a very good balance that this term of parliament offers – a balance between fresh perspectives, and experience and a certain gravitas from the more senior MPs," said Mr Xie.

In his new role, he will work alongside Mr Seah Kian Peng, who became Speaker in 2023, and Mr Christopher de Souza, who has been a Deputy Speaker since 2020.

Both Mr Seah and Mr de Souza are seasoned parliamentarians of almost 20 years who first stepped into the chamber in 2006.

Mr Xie, who joined politics in 2020, sees his addition to the team as reflecting the makeup of the wider parliament.

"It is important because parliament needs to stay ever relevant and an ever closer reflection of the society that it represents. And our society is constantly evolving," he said.