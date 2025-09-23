Deputy Speaker role won't mean speaking up less in parliamentary debates: Xie Yao Quan
Mr Xie also said that he sees his nomination as Deputy Speaker as a reflection of Singapore's refreshed parliament, which has a record 32 new MPs this term.
SINGAPORE: Mr Xie Yao Quan was humbled and "a little surprised" by his nomination for the role of Deputy Speaker of Parliament.
As a second-term legislator, he is relatively new to the House, the 40-year-old admitted in an interview with CNA on Monday (Sep 22) after his election to the role.
He has since come to see his nomination as a reflection of Singapore's refreshed legislature, which has a record number of 32 new MPs this term.
"That reflects a very good balance that this term of parliament offers – a balance between fresh perspectives, and experience and a certain gravitas from the more senior MPs," said Mr Xie.
In his new role, he will work alongside Mr Seah Kian Peng, who became Speaker in 2023, and Mr Christopher de Souza, who has been a Deputy Speaker since 2020.
Both Mr Seah and Mr de Souza are seasoned parliamentarians of almost 20 years who first stepped into the chamber in 2006.
Mr Xie, who joined politics in 2020, sees his addition to the team as reflecting the makeup of the wider parliament.
"It is important because parliament needs to stay ever relevant and an ever closer reflection of the society that it represents. And our society is constantly evolving," he said.
STAYING IMPARTIAL
Deputy Speakers support the Speaker in overseeing the House and preside over sittings in the Speaker's absence.
Unlike the Speaker, those who carry out duties as deputy switch between that role and being a backbench MP in the chamber. In the latter function, they participate in debates and vote on legislation and motions, while in the former role, they do not and have to remain impartial. This is a challenge faced by all deputy speakers.
Addressing the "elephant in the room", Mr Xie said there is no conflict between the impartiality expected of him as Deputy Speaker, and his position as an MP from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).
"I am a government MP from the PAP. But I think it's very clear to me, to everybody, to all members in the House – and I think I speak also for (the) Speaker and for Mr de Souza – when we assume the chair, we take on the role of the chair," he said.
"The essential requirement of that role is to be completely impartial and to preside over proceedings in a fair and balanced manner.
"On that count, there is no conflict and I think it's perfectly reconcilable," he said.
This also extends to his roles in the PAP's government parliamentary committees (GPCs), said Mr Xie.
GPCs are groupings within the PAP with the stated aim of scrutinising policy and legislation. They are not parliamentary bodies.
Mr Xie is the GPC chair for social and family development, and deputy GPC chair for national development.
He stressed that his positions in the GPCs are party appointments given to him as a government MP, and that there is no conflict.
Any issues related to GPC portfolios would be taken on as a government MP. "And I'll do so faithfully, and do so to the best of my abilities," he said.
"But when I take the chair, I obviously won't bring these issues or matters to the chamber from the chair."
SPEAKING, AND SITTING, UP
When asked whether taking the Speaker's chair means speaking up less in parliamentary debates, Mr Xie said he did not think this would be the case.
"If you look at my first term as a parliamentarian, I may not be the member that has filed the most questions or spoken on the most number of Bills or motions," said the MP for Jurong Central SMC.
"But I speak on issues that are close to my heart. I speak on issues that I know my constituents care most about.
"And when I speak, I make sure I make a point. I make sure I craft my arguments carefully, and I'm able to represent the views of the people I represent faithfully.
"So I choose quite judiciously when I speak in parliament, and I foresee that to continue in this term with this role as well," he said.
Mr Xie said he looked forward to supporting the Speaker in fostering robust, inclusive and balanced debate that advances the interests of the nation.
He will also support the Speaker in representing Singapore's parliament overseas as well as to the public at home.
This will mean helping different generations of Singaporeans to understand parliament in a way that is relevant to them, he said.
And did he get any advice from his seniors for his first day on the job?
"Sit up straight in the chair," he said with a laugh. "It's because of the dignity of the role."
The Speaker's chair is also a tall piece of furniture, he noted. "I'm quite slight of frame. So, just simple tips to make yourself fill the chair, literally."