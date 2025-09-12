Xie Yao Quan, Christopher de Souza to be nominated for election as Deputy Speakers of parliament

SINGAPORE: Mr Xie Yao Quan and Mr Christopher de Souza will be nominated for election as Deputy Speakers of parliament, Deputy Leader of the House Zaqy Mohamad said on Friday (Sep 12).

Mr de Souza was Deputy Speaker in the last parliamentary term from 2020 to 2025, together with Ms Jessica Tan. Mr Xie is being nominated for the role for the first time.

"I am confident that Christopher and Yao Quan will bring to the role a strong sense of duty, sound judgment, and respect for the rules and spirit of parliamentary democracy," Mr Zaqy wrote in a Facebook post.

"Both are deeply committed to good governance and to fostering meaningful dialogue that reflects the aspirations and concerns of Singaporeans."

Deputy Speakers support the Speaker in overseeing the House and preside over sittings in the Speaker's absence.

Singapore’s 15th Parliament opened on Sep 5 with the re-election of Mr Seah Kian Peng as Speaker and the swearing-in of 94 elected Members of Parliament (MPs), along with two Non-Constituency MPs (NCMPs).

Mr Zaqy said he is confident Mr de Souza and Mr Xie would work closely with Mr Seah to "uphold the integrity of the House, ensure balanced and inclusive debate, and support a parliament that is relevant to the needs of Singapore and Singaporeans".

CHRISTOPHER DE SOUZA

Mr de Souza, 49, has been an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency (GRC) since 2006.

He was part of the People's Action Party (PAP) team that retained the GRC with 79.25 per cent of the votes against a Red Dot United team in the 2025 General Election.

An intellectual property lawyer at law firm Lee and Lee, he has "earned respect across the House for his calm demeanour, legal clarity, and fairness when presiding over debates", said Mr Zaqy.

"As chair of the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Home Affairs and Law in the previous term of parliament, he strengthened policy discourse on justice and public trust, and notably moved a motion in parliament to reinforce Singapore’s fight against drugs," added the Deputy Leader.

Mr de Souza thanked Mr Zaqy for the nomination as well as Mr Seah for his guidance and support.

"Over the years, I have humbly learnt that institutions are about people – hardworking, good people,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

"If elected by the House at the next sitting of parliament, I will do my best to help to keep the proceedings smooth and efficient - but I will also pledge to help Mr Speaker care for every officer of parliament."

XIE YAO QUAN

Mr Xie currently serves as GPC chair for Social and Family Development and is also deputy GPC chair for National Development.

The 40-year-old was first elected in 2020 in Jurong GRC, before winning the newly-created Jurong Central SMC in the 2025 General Election with more than 80 per cent of the votes.

He is currently the CEO of the Quantedge Foundation, which focuses on improving social mobility in Singapore.

"In parliament, Yao Quan has championed issues close to the ground from housing affordability and ComLink+ support for lower-income families, to better policies for sandwiched households," said Mr Zaqy.

Mr Xie said he was grateful for the nomination.

"If elected, I look forward to supporting (the) Speaker to ensure fair and efficient proceedings in the House conducted with decorum, foster robust debate that advances the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans, represent the Singapore parliament with dignity and bring parliament closer to the public," he wrote on Facebook.