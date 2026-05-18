Private ambulance operators in Singapore mulling fuel surcharges as diesel prices surge 70%

SINGAPORE: Private ambulance operators in Singapore are weighing fuel surcharges to cope with rising diesel prices, as war in the Middle East disrupts global oil supply.

Several providers told CNA their diesel-related expenses have surged since the war in Iran began in late February, driving up operating costs and putting pressure on services.

These operators are Ministry of Health-licensed private companies that provide emergency and non-emergency medical transport and care.

They serve patients such as the elderly and mobility-impaired who need to travel to hospitals and medical centres, or across the border to Malaysia for treatments or check-ups.

Since the war started at the end of February, diesel prices at the pumps have gone up by about 70 per cent to around S$4.50 (US$3.50) per litre.

Lentor Ambulance announced last month that due to rising diesel costs, a fuel surcharge would be applied to all bookings from Apr 1. It did not say how much the surcharge would be or how it would be implemented.

When contacted, Lentor said it would not discuss the matter with the media.

Other private ambulance services said they are absorbing the costs for now, but the increasing expenses may force their hand.

"We have chosen not to introduce a fuel surcharge at this time because we want to ensure our services remain accessible to patients in need," said Medivac Emergency Ambulance Service's director Daryn Lim.

"Wherever possible, we are absorbing the increased operating costs instead of passing them on immediately to patients and families.”