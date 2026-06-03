Government to release land for over 4,700 new private homes in second half of 2026

SINGAPORE: Land for 4,745 new private homes will be released under the government land sales (GLS) programme in the second half of 2026.

Combined with sites launched in the first half of the year, the total confirmed supply for the year - 9,320 units - will be more than 50 per cent higher than the annual average over the past 10 years.

This latest supply injection will take the total pipeline supply of private homes - including executive condominiums - to about 61,000 units, including around 32,000 units available for sale in the next two years or so, said Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jun 3).

The confirmed list comprises eight private residential sites and one white site, providing for 83,350 sq m of commercial space alongside new private and executive condominium homes, according to the Ministry of National Development (MND) in a news release.

The reserve list comprises eight private residential sites, one commercial site, two white sites and two hotel sites, with the potential to deliver an additional 4,455 private homes, 104,750 sq m of commercial space and 970 hotel rooms if triggered for sale.

Sites on the reserve list are not released for tender immediately. Instead, they are launched only if a developer indicates a minimum price that is accepted by the government.