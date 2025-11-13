Government to release land for about 4,500 new private homes in first half of 2026

SINGAPORE: Land to build more than 4,500 new private residential units will be released under the government land sales (GLS) programme for the first half of 2026.

This is comparable to the supply in the second half of 2025.

It will bring the overall number of new private homes in the pipeline to more than 58,000 units, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said on Thursday (Nov 13).

Speaking at the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore’s (REDAS) 66th anniversary dinner, Mr Chee also announced new requirements for private developers to help prospective buyers make better-informed decisions.

For instance, developers will have to provide more details on floor plans, as well as information on their past track records.

To help developers secure showflat sites, measures will be streamlined to shorten the processing time.

HOUSING DEMAND

Mr Chee said the government is committed to supporting Singaporeans' homeownership aspirations.

"We have ramped up the supply of both public and private housing over the past few years, and will continue to sustain a high level of supply over the next few years," he said at the Shangri-La Hotel.

He noted that from 2025 to 2027, the government will launch around 55,000 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats, up from an earlier target of 50,000.

During the same period, land for more than 25,000 private residential units will be released through the GLS programme.

Prices in the housing market have also moderated in recent months, Mr Chee said, adding that the government will continue to monitor this amid changing interest rates.

HDB resale prices have increased at a slower pace of 0.4 per cent over the third quarter of 2025 – the slowest in five years.

It also marks the fourth consecutive quarter of slowing price growth and represents the lowest quarter-on-quarter increase since the second quarter of 2020.

In the private housing market, prices increased by about 3 per cent in the first three quarters of 2025 – broadly the same pace as 2024.

“We will monitor the market closely and calibrate the supply of public and private housing, to ensure a stable and sustainable housing market,” Mr Chee said.

Housing is a key theme of the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) Draft Master Plan 2025. Mr Chee said at the event that the finalised masterplan will be gazetted in December, marking the next phase of Singapore's urban transformation.

URA’s Master Plan charts land use plans and outlines Singapore’s development priorities for the next 10 to 15 years. It is reviewed every five years.

Among the housing strategies are to develop more inclusive, affordable and accessible homes, as well as units in more central locations such as Pearl’s Hill and Bukit Timah.