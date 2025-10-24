Private home prices up 0.9% in Q3 amid surge in new launches

SINGAPORE: Private home prices rose 0.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, slightly lower than the 1 per cent increase in the preceding quarter, according to the latest data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released on Friday (Oct 24).

This comes as developers launched 4,191 units (excluding executive condominiums) for sale in Q3, compared with 1,520 units in the previous quarter, while they also sold 3,288 units, up from the 1,212 units in Q2.

This is the highest quarterly launch volume since the second quarter of 2013, when 4,395 units were released.

“The surge in launch activity reflects developers’ readiness to capitalise on improving market sentiment and growing buyer engagement across all regions,” said Mr Mohan Sandrasegeran, head of research and data analytics at Singapore Realtors Inc.

“Many of these new projects originated from Government Land Sales (GLS) sites, as the government has progressively ramped up the GLS programme in recent exercises to ensure an adequate housing supply,” he added.

“This has provided developers with more opportunities to introduce well-located projects, reinforcing both stability and depth in the primary market. The active participation of developers in these launches also reflects renewed confidence in the property market and the resilience of underlying demand.”

The total volume of private home transactions (excluding executive condominiums) rose to 7,404 units in Q3, up by 44.4 per cent from the 5,128 units in the previous quarter.

The figure marks the highest third-quarter performance in four years, surpassing 5,372 units in 2024, 5,201 units in 2023 and 6,148 units in 2022, said Ms Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist of Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group.

“For the first three quarters of 2025, 19,793 units were transacted, which exceeded the 14,517 units sold in the corresponding period last year,” she said.

“The sales resurgence indicates strong demand for private homes despite the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.”