October BTO sales exercise draws 31,095 applications, three times the number of flats launched

SINGAPORE: The ongoing Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise for October has attracted 31,095 applications as of 5pm on Wednesday (Oct 22).

This was three times more than the 9,144 flats put up for sale, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat in a Facebook post.

The final BTO launch of the year began on Oct 15 and remains ongoing until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Ten projects have been launched, including the first flats in two new housing estates – Mount Pleasant in Toa Payoh and Berlayar on the former Keppel Club site in Bukit Merah.

Other sites include Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bishan, Redhill, Jurong East, Sengkang and Yishun.

The last sales exercise in July, which launched a total of 5,547 BTO flats across eight projects, received about 22,000 applications.

According to the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) website which was last updated at 5pm, the median application rate for three-room and bigger BTO flats among first-timer families stands at 1.7.

For second-timer families, the rate is 14.8.

This is higher than the 1.4 and 11.7 application rates logged in the previous BTO sales exercise, according to Huttons Asia’s senior director of data analytics Lee Sze Teck.