SMRT to upgrade 92 trains with improved air-conditioning, more sensors to preempt disruptions in real-time

SINGAPORE: Train operator SMRT will progressively roll out new features such as an improved air-conditioning system and more timely detection of potential faults to 92 trains, in a move to enhance rail reliability, the transport operator said on Thursday (Dec 18).

These enhancements stem from a new prototype train being tested by STRIDES Technologies, an SMRT subsidiary.

By using an additional 180 sensors placed throughout the train, the system can detect early signs of faults and potentially prevent lengthy service disruptions. Variables such as cabin temperature will also be monitored in real time.

For now, the upgrades will be introduced on one C151B train operating on the North-South and East-West lines.

In November last year, SMRT and Chinese railway company CRRC Sifang established a "proof-of-concept" contract to trial these capabilities on the C151B train.

Modification works on the train began in the first half of 2025 at CRRC Sifang’s facility in Qingdao, China, with testing conducted there between August and September.

The train cars arrived in Singapore in October and have since undergone local testing and commissioning. The aim is to launch the upgraded train on the North-South and East-West lines in June 2026.