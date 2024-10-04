Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng charged with abetting public servant to obtain valuable things, obstructing justice

SINGAPORE: Singapore GP head Ong Beng Seng was charged on Friday (Oct 4) in the State Courts, a day after ex-transport minister S Iswaran was sentenced to a year's jail.

Ong, a 78-year-old property tycoon and hotelier, was handed one charge each under Section 165 and Section 204A of the Penal Code.

Section 165 relates to a public servant obtaining valuables from a person involved in a proceeding or business with the public servant, while Section 204A pertains to obstructing justice.

For the 204A charge, Ong is accused of abetting the obstruction of justice by intentionally aiding Iswaran to make payment of S$5,700 (S$4397) to Singapore GP between May 18, 2023 and May 25, 2023.

This was the cost of Iswaran's business class flight ticket from Doha to Singapore on Dec 11, 2022, which had been paid for by Singapore GP.

Ong allegedly instructed a Mok Chee Liang to bill the cost of the flight to Iswaran, who then made payment. Ong is said to have known that his act was likely to obstruct the course of justice.



For the charge under Section 165, Ong is said to have abetted by instigating Iswaran, a public servant, to obtain a "valuable thing" for no consideration by offering Iswaran a trip to Doha with Ong, and making arrangements for it in December 2022.

The arrangements are:

An outbound flight on Ong's private plane from Singapore to Doha valued at US$7,700.

One night’s stay in Four Seasons Hotel Doha worth S$4,737.63, through Singapore GP.

A business class flight from Doha to Singapore worth S$5,700, through Singapore GP.

Iswaran allegedly knew that Ong was concerned in a business transacted, namely the performance of a facilitation agreement for the Singapore Grand Prix 2022 to 2028 between Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB),



This agreement was connected to Iswaran's official functions as minister and chairman of the F1 Steering Committee, the charge sheet added.



A Singapore-based Malaysian, Ong was arrested alongside Iswaran in July 2023 and released on bail. He is known as the man who brought Formula 1 to Singapore.

No charges were previously filed against him, with the Attorney-General’s Chambers telling the media that it will decide on the investigations against him after Iswaran's case is completed.