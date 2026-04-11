Fire extinguished on London-registered container vessel at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal

SINGAPORE: A fire involving containers on board a London-registered vessel at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal has been extinguished after responders worked through the night.

The blaze on board the EVER LENIET was reported to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) around 3pm on Friday (Apr 10).

In an update on Saturday afternoon, MPA said the fire had been extinguished, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was cooling the area to ensure no residual heat remains.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are ongoing.

SCDF led the firefighting efforts while MPA deployed patrol craft to conduct seaward cordon duties and drones to provide aerial surveillance in support of the operations, the maritime authority said.

The ship’s crew members were all accounted for, and there were no injuries or oil pollution, MPA said on Friday, adding that the fire did not affect port operations at the terminal.

“PSA Singapore is assisting with the safe discharge of the affected containers as part of follow-up operations,” MPA said in its update.

The terminal’s operator has also implemented the necessary measures to ensure the safety of personnel and that port operations remain unaffected, it added.