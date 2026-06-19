PUB investigating brown tap water at Bedok Reservoir flats, says no water quality issues detected in mains

SINGAPORE: PUB is investigating the cause of brown tap water that affected several units in a Bedok Reservoir Housing and Development Board flat, it said on Friday (Jun 18).

The national water agency has, however, not detected any water quality issues in water mains, it said.

PUB was first alerted to the issue on Tuesday when a resident of Block 611 Bedok Reservoir Road gave feedback that water from her tap was discoloured.

"PUB and Aljunied-Hougang Town Council jointly visited the resident's unit at 5.30pm on the same day," it said.

"We performed flushing at her unit as well as two other affected units on the same level."

The town council also flushed the residents' internal water service pipes, PUB said, adding that the water cleared up after the affected service pipes were flushed.

"Checks on water samples from PUB water mains confirmed no abnormality in the water quality," PUB said.