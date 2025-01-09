Potential flash floods between Jan 10 and Jan 13 due to monsoon surge

SINGAPORE: Flash floods may occur in Singapore between Friday (Jan 10) and Monday due to a monsoon surge.

A monsoon surge refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rainclouds to form over our surrounding region.

The monsoon surge is forecast to bring rainy and windy weather to Singapore over the next four days, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Thursday.

Periods of moderate to heavy thundery showers with cool and windy conditions can be expected.

Daily minimum temperatures may also dip to around 22 degrees Celsius in some places, said NEA.

Intense downpours may overwhelm the canals and drains temporarily, leading to flash floods, national water agency PUB said on Facebook.

People are advised to use the MyENV app or PUB Flood Alerts Telegram channel to receive heavy rain alerts, avoid flood risk locations and stay updated on flood warnings.