Singapore

Potential flash floods between Jan 10 and Jan 13 due to monsoon surge
A flash flood at the Bukit Timah area on Dec 29, 2024. (Photo: Facebook/PUB)

Ng Hong Siang
09 Jan 2025 10:36AM (Updated: 09 Jan 2025 10:46AM)
SINGAPORE: Flash floods may occur in Singapore between Friday (Jan 10) and Monday due to a monsoon surge.

A monsoon surge refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rainclouds to form over our surrounding region.

The monsoon surge is forecast to bring rainy and windy weather to Singapore over the next four days, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Thursday.

Periods of moderate to heavy thundery showers with cool and windy conditions can be expected.

Daily minimum temperatures may also dip to around 22 degrees Celsius in some places, said NEA.

Intense downpours may overwhelm the canals and drains temporarily, leading to flash floods, national water agency PUB said on Facebook.

People are advised to use the MyENV app or PUB Flood Alerts Telegram channel to receive heavy rain alerts, avoid flood risk locations and stay updated on flood warnings.

The national water agency in November launched its first flood resilience campaign to encourage the public to be prepared, amid increasingly erratic weather and more intense storms triggered by climate change. 

“Singapore is vulnerable to flood risks due to our topography and rapid urbanisation. Sudden and intense heavy storms, even during non-monsoon periods, can temporarily overwhelm our canals and drains and cause localised flooding,” it said.

It advised the public to follow the following FLASH tips:

  • Follow PUB flood alerts
  • Learn how to be flood ready 
  • Avoid flooded areas
  • Share PUB flood updates
  • Help others where possible

Further information is available on the Get Flood-Wise campaign website, including advice for pedestrians, motorists, homeowners and business owners.

Source: CNA/nh(rj)

