'We want you to still feel at home': How NLB designs its libraries to be more than just for reading

SINGAPORE: Visitors to Punggol Regional Library may have noticed that Singapore's newest library is not as brightly lit as other libraries – and this was a deliberate decision.

When the five-storey library officially opened in April, the spotlight was on its accessible features for people with disabilities. Among these, a wheelchair-accessible book borrowing station, an accessible collection including books in Braille, assistive technology devices and Calm Pods.

But creating a truly inclusive space meant its assistant director Verena Lee also had to pay attention to "standard" features such as lights. The differing feedback on lighting, however, initially took her by surprise.

"When we invited people with disabilities to come to give an assessment of space, I had (someone) with visual impairment. He said, 'Big, bright, bold.' And then I had (an autistic advocate who wanted things to be) dark, as she didn't want things to be too bright," she recalled.

Ms Lee settled on a middle ground and gave visitors options in the end. "If you find it too bright, we have darker areas. We have super dark ones (too), like in the Calm Pods," she said. "But if you find it too dim, then you find a seat with more light."

As the head of accessibility for the National Library Board (NLB) too, she simply wants visitors – all of them – to feel welcomed. And she’s not alone.