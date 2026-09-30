Union calls for public transport workers to get better wages, bonuses following fare hikes

SINGAPORE: Higher public transport fares should translate into better wages, annual increments and bonuses for transport workers, the National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU) said on Wednesday (Sep 30).

It also called on public transport operators and tripartite partners to ensure that the benefits from the fare adjustments are shared fairly with workers.

NTWU was responding to the Public Transport Council’s (PTC) announcement on Tuesday that fares will increase from Dec 26. Adult card users will pay 12 to 13 cents more per journey – a record increase in cash terms.

PTC attributed the higher fare formula output to a "substantial increase" in energy prices between July 2025 and June 2026, as a result of the Middle East conflict.

"NTWU believes that when fare adjustments take into account rising costs, including wages and energy costs, the public transport workforce should also share meaningfully in the additional revenue generated," the union said in a Facebook post.

“This should translate into better wages, annual increments, bonuses and improvements in workers’ welfare,” the union said, adding that Singapore must continue investing in the people who deliver the service every day.

Overall, public transport fares will rise by 7 per cent, higher than last year's 5 per cent increase.

The 7 per cent adjustment will translate into about S$176.9 million more in fare revenue a year.

The increase in annual revenue for SBS Transit Rail and SMRT Trains is S$26.9 million and S$52.9 million respectively, while fare revenue for bus services and the Thomson-East Coast Line collected by the Land Transport Authority will rise by S$97.1 million to sustain the cost of operations.

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