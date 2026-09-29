Public transport fares to rise by 12 to 13 cents per ride for adult card users from Dec 26

FARE INCREASE

Under the fare adjustment formula, which applies from 2023 to 2027, the 2026 fare adjustment quantum generated by the formula was 5.3 per cent.

The formula takes into account changes in the core consumer price index, wages and energy costs, as well as productivity and public transport capacity.

Taking into account the 9.4 percentage-point adjustment carried over from previous fare review exercises, the maximum allowable fare adjustment quantum was 14.7 per cent.

The PTC decided to grant a fare adjustment quantum of 7 per cent and defer the remaining 7.7 percentage points to future fare review exercises.

"Over the past five years, the Public Transport Council has moderated fare increases to strike a balance between keeping public transport fares affordable for commuters and ensuring the financial sustainability of Singapore's public transport system amid rising operating and energy costs," the council said.

"Commuters have been shielded from the full increase in costs, whenever fares were not fully adjusted by the quantum determined by the fare formula."

The fare adjustment formula protects the interests of commuters by capping the adjustment, rather than leaving it to the operators to pass through all cost increases to commuters to bear.

During a press conference on Tuesday, PTC chairperson Janet Ang said in the past year, energy prices rose sharply by 21 per cent due to the Middle East conflict, contributing significantly to the increased cost of operating and maintaining Singapore’s public transport system.

“Now the council is mindful, of course, of how rising costs affect commuters. So over the past three years, as you know, the council has consistently moderated fare adjustments to keep increases manageable for commuters,” she said.

According to the PTC, SBS Transit Rail and SMRT Trains had applied for the maximum fare adjustment of 14.7 per cent, citing cost pressures including rising energy costs and a competitive labour market.

Both operators recorded “relatively thin” EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margins in their latest financial year even after taking into account government support, the PTC added.